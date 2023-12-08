Digital Foundry has very clear ideas about the PC version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandoraand in his detailed technical analysis he defined the Massive Entertainment stock as one of the most impressive games of the year.

Considering the releases of 2023, you will understand that this is a great compliment. Alex Battaglia motivated him by talking about improvements made to the Snowdrop graphics engine and the incredible results they produced.

Firstly theray traced global illumination, which in some sequences gives great depth to the image and enhances the rendering of every single object on the screen, especially in certain environments; the opening jungle, for example, which has been compared to that of the original Crysis in terms of impact.

The combination of light and shadow in ray tracing produces spectacular effects on the vegetation, especially when you get close to the individual plants that make up the flora of Pandora, and there is even a hidden qualitative preset which further improves the visual performance of the game for tomorrow’s hardware.