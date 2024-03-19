There Amazon Spring Deals Festival has started and many very interesting promotions are now available, in multiple product categories. For example, we point out that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora it is on sale at €44.99, compared to a recommended price of €79.99. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it is the lowest ever on Amazon Italy and the product is sold and shipped directly by the e-commerce giant.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
In our Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora review we told you how “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has the great merit of catapulting us into the world created by James Cameron, telling us a canonical story that takes place in an unprecedented area of Pandora but which we can perceive as authentic thanks to the care and attention that Massive Entertainment put a lot of effort into its creation.”
