The video game of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available completely free until July 28 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a free trial, which will allow us to play the first 5 hours of the game, or failing that, until we reach the Aranahe Clan mail mission in Hometree.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: How to play?

The free trial is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players, sadly it won’t be available on PC.

Source: Ubisoft

To play this “demo” you will need to be connected to the internet, and despite having a multiplayer mode you will not be able to play with a friend unless both of you have the full version.

If you liked the title you can purchase the full version and transfer your progress from the demo to the full game. Right now it is 50% off so if I were you I would take advantage of it.

Tell us, have you already played the free trial of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? Will you buy the full version?