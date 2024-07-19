Specifically, players will be able to play the first 5 hours of the title or until they reach the Mother Tree in an Aranahe Clan mission. An internet connection is required to participate, although it will not be possible to play cooperatively with another player.

Ubisoft has started a free trial period For Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, already active and which will continue up to and including July 28th . A great opportunity to try this open world action adventure based on James Cameron’s famous film series.

How to take advantage of the free trial

If you’re interested, you can download the trial version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on the PlayStation Store at this address for the PS5 version, while on the Xbox Store at this link find the Xbox Series X|S version. Alternatively, you can find it by consulting the catalog of these two stores directly from your console.

If what you saw in this sort of demo should convince you to buy it, you will be happy to know that at the moment Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is on sale on all digital stores with a 50% discount for some of the available editions. For example, the standard edition is on sale on PS5 at 39.99 euros.

Of course, it will be possible to transfer the progress made in the trial version to the full game. If you want to dispel any doubts, we suggest you read our review of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.