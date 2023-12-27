Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora The magazine's editors liked it Famitsu who rewarded him with gods votes good, for an overall rating of 32/40. In a certain way they confirmed the reviews received by the game here in the West, where it was well received, but not exalted, apart from the incredible technical side.

The votes

Famitsu liked Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (PS5, Xbox Series) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Custom Mech Wars (PS5) – 6/7/8/7 [28/40]

The reviews of Famitsu magazine are traditionally very short and the rating is expressed in fortieths, as the result of the sum of the votes of four editors.

In addition to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, it was also reviewed in issue 1831 Custom Mech Wars for PS5, which however found a much colder reception, with an overall rating of 28/40.

For the rest there is little to say, considering that, as often happens, this is a period of summaries in Japan too and that there are few games reviewed.