Ubisoft has worked on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for many years, and while some people thought that this title would be delayed, it was recently proven that this will not be the case, as it has been revealed that This delivery has entered its Gold phaseso there is only one month left to have this title in our hands.

Through its official Twitter account, Ubisoft has confirmed that the main development of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has come to an end, that is, it has entered the Gold phase. Now, The only thing left for the developers at Ubisoft Massive is to polish this installment as much as possible to be ready for the launch of this installment on December 7, 2023.

We’re extremely proud to share that #AvatarFrontiers you have gone GOLD! We can’t wait for you all to explore the incredible world of Pandora on December 7th. A huge congratulations to lead studio @UbiMassiveand our codev studios around the world 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/rEGhUFTlMc — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 13, 2023

Although many have even mentioned that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It’s just Far Cry with a new coat of paint, this after several hands-on and official videos gave us an extensive look at the gameplay of this title, veryMany say that this title has the potential to be one of the best open world games this year.

The game is set in the universe of James Cameron’s Avatar film series, and Thanks to Ubisoft’s Snowdrop engine, all players will have the opportunity to explore this world as is and they have seen it in the two films of this franchise. The title is expected to offer players the opportunity to explore the moon of Pandora, featuring the lush and visually stunning environments depicted in the films.

Considering that this has not been a very positive year for Ubisoft, Frontiers of Pandora It could well close 2023 in a positive way, or make it clear that this was not the year of the Japanese company. Yes ok Assassin’s Creed: Mirage It was the return to the formula of the series that many wanted to see, the final result was not as pleasant as fans would have liked.

Similarly, Skull & Bones, Ubisoft’s game as a service continues to be delayed, and no one knows when this title will be available. Along with this, we must not forget that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is in a similar situation, since no one knows what is happening with the development of this title.

We remind you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will arrive on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 7, 2023. On related topics, here you can see the new look at this game. Likewise, check out the story trailer for this installment.

Editor’s Note:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, although it could well be just another Far Cry, it looks quite interesting. The best of all will be to immerse yourself in the world of Avatar. However, if this is not done properly, there will be nothing the game can do to retain the attention of many players.

Via: Ubisoft