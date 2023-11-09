Among the new details that recently emerged about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe new Ubisoft game based on the film series, information on the functioning of the cooperative multiplayerparticularly regarding progression and sharing between players.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora provides the possibility of taking part in the cooperative multiplayer game at any time through a “drop-in/drop-out“, that is, with the second player who can join the game at any time within the open world of the game, but other information in this regard has emerged with recent tests.

When taking part in a co-op session, i progress is shared by the two players: this means that the second player will also receive the experience gains and bonuses unlocked within the multiplayer game, bringing them with him into his own single game as well.