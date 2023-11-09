Among the new details that recently emerged about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorathe new Ubisoft game based on the film series, information on the functioning of the cooperative multiplayerparticularly regarding progression and sharing between players.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora provides the possibility of taking part in the cooperative multiplayer game at any time through a “drop-in/drop-out“, that is, with the second player who can join the game at any time within the open world of the game, but other information in this regard has emerged with recent tests.
When taking part in a co-op session, i progress is shared by the two players: this means that the second player will also receive the experience gains and bonuses unlocked within the multiplayer game, bringing them with him into his own single game as well.
Sharing between players but with limits
Also the part of history crossed during the multiplayer session will be saved by both players as already carried out, both for the user hosting the game and for the other. However, there are some limitations to the cooperative mode: the two players must in fact be at the same level of progression towards the story.
In case there is a strong difference in height between the two playersthat is, one is further ahead than the other in the story, it will not be possible to carry out cooperative multiplayer, which therefore provides a balance between the two players in terms of progression.
Furthermore, players can exchange items and lootin a similar way to what is possible in Tom Clancy’s The Division, thus allowing a sort of barter to be carried out between users for weapons, equipment items, objects and more.
You can find more information in our recent test, with the report of when we played Ubisoft’s first-person action game, for which the PC requirements were revealed.
