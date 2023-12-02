Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be available from December 7, 2023 on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series But when will it be possible to read the review? According to a leak that appeared on X, you can expect it for the previous day, i.e. the December 6, 2023, at 12:00 pm Italian time.

Obviously it is, as always, a leak and it’s not necessarily correct, but the source also shared an image of the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora download via Ubisoft Connect to support the information.

The image also tells us that Avatar Frontiers of Pandora it will weigh 78.79 GB on PC, at least at launch. Patches may change the file size, even if only slightly.