Disney licensed Star Wars to Ubisoft after seeing in action Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, according to the story told by Sean Shoptaw of Walt Disney Games to the microphones of IGN.com.

The decision was made during a meeting with Ubisoft Massive, in which Shoptaw was shown the new Avatar game. He was so impressed that he could no longer find any objections to the same studio making an open world Star Wars game.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was shown during Ubisoft’s E3 2021 event, theUbisoft Forward, and it really impressed everyone, turning out to be one of the surprises of the show. Apparently it’s a great job and the hope is that it really is. However, nothing is known about Ubisoft Massive’s Star Wars game. According to Yves Guillemot, the CEO of Ubisoft, development has only just begun, so it will take some time to play with it.

In the meantime, we can look forward to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which is in development for PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS5 and Stadia.