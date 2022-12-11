Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora appeared on Playstation Store with its official page, which reveals new details on the awaited tie-in produced by Ubisoft, including the indication of a cooperative mode for two players: is this a placeholder or reliable information?

Postponed by Ubisoft to 2023 or 2024, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will try to exploit the extraordinary popularity of the franchise in conjunction with the arrival in theaters of the new chapters of the saga directed by James Cameronwhich seems to have revived the enthusiasm among enthusiasts.

“Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a game first person action adventure developed by Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio, in partnership with Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney,” reads the PlayStation Store.

“Made with the latest version of the Snowdrop engine and uniquely developed for the new generation of consoles and PC, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora brings to life the evocative world of Pandora in all its beauty and danger, in an immersive open world experience.

“In this new standalone story, you will be a Na’vi on a journey through the western frontier of Pandora, an area never seen before. Explore a living and pulsating world, inhabited by incredible creatures and never-before-seen characters, and repel the assaults of the RDA forces.”