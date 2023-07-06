As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price . The price you will pay in December will be equal to the lowest figure appearing on Amazon between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment: in the event of discounts, your order will automatically adjust and without having to follow price trends. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time at no cost.

Through Amazon Italy it is now possible to do the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora pre-order in Limited Edition version (game + exclusive extras from Amazon Italy) and Gold Edition version (game + season pass). The price is respectively 79.99€ and 109.99€. The game is available for PS5 and Xbox Series X. The release date is December 7, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the boxes below.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition and Gold Edition

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Limited Edition includes the base game and the Heir of Two Worlds pack, which includes a set of character cosmetics and a weapon skin. Additionally, you also get the Aranahe Warrior Pack on PS5.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gold Edition instead it offers the contents already mentioned to which the Season Pass is also added, which offers two packages for History and more.

We remember that Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora is a first and third person action game. It can be played in single player or in two-player cooperative mode. As a na’vi who was raised and trained by humans we must reconnect with our roots and save Pandora.