Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It's very nice to look at too PS5 and Xbox Seriesaccording to new technical analysis by Digital Foundry: Massive Entertainment's title supports ray tracing on consoles, even Series S, although obviously making compromises compared to the PC version.

The latter was defined by the editorial team of the English newspaper as one of the most impressive games of the year thanks to the technologies that the development team used to bring the flora and fauna of Pandora to the screen faithfully and convincingly.

The quality of ray tracing has therefore been reduced, but the effect adds depth and character here too. The difference is obviously in the presence of two graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Seriesat 30 or 60 fps, while on Series S you have to settle for only 30 frames.