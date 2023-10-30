













Now, before falling into explanations of “how is the game” and “is it an open world with signs everywhere?”, here are the hard facts: Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It comes out on December 7, will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and you can also play it on PC. You can now reserve it in digital format and surely in some retail stores as well and yes, it fits in prices of 69.99 USD and up.

In addition, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It promises to take you on a first-person adventure through the huge world that – we assume – you already saw through the Avatar films. The setting is the western border of Pandora, which no one has seen before. You will learn about the origins of several Na’Vi tribes and you will have to prevent the GDR from continuing to exploit the natural resources of the place.

With that in mind, this is a game that you can enjoy independently of the movies because it has an original story, however, it doesn’t hurt to watch the films to remember what the conflict is and why this became the most popular franchise. box office in the history of cinema (we will even have to see if it breaks it at the same level).

What you should know about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

We already tried it and this was what we understood from the adventure

We already had a chance to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which was very good because we got a good idea of ​​what awaits us, the point is that we are already advanced. In other words, we didn’t see how it started. Some will consider this a negative issue, however, let’s say that you can focus more on the mechanics and what makes the game fun than focusing so much on the story.

Under that premise, this new title developed by the Massive Entertainment team has all of Ubisoft’s DNA everywhere. It’s not that it will replace Far Cry or an open-world Assassin’s Creed, it’s more that if you know the two previous franchises, you more or less already know what awaits you with this video game.

Source: Ubisoft

In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora You have a map and directions, missions to advance the story and secondary missions to level up and obtain all kinds of rewards. The point here is that you can see that it is about leaving the comfort zone and trying other things. A different handling of the map, exploration can be a little freer, although also messy. It shows that there is an open world that you can try to discover with your own hand.

Being Avatar, you must also take into account that there are both freedoms and restrictions: Pandora is a huge world which is full of vegetation and creatures to winnow. There’s also plenty of space to explore in the air. Come on, there’s more than one way to get lost and forget what you were supposed to do because the game is designed that way. Sure, you can always go online for one mission after another, but there are chances to go for more.

It has the Ubisoft seal

It is always said that CD Projekt RED and Rockstar Games are the masters of open world games, however, Ubisoft is not far behind and over time has considerably improved the narrative aspects of its games. Under the spectrum of what can be done in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It shows that there is more care: the Na’Vi have something to tell you, you can see their spirituality and love for their land. Come on, you understand that the situation is urgent for them.

One thing is the narrative aspects that are improving, the other is the game as such which had greater focus in the test to which we had access. For example, the character we play has all the athletic abilities of a Na’Vi, so you have to stop imagining that he is a human. There are jumps you can achieve even though they look impossible.

Source: Ubisoft

On the other hand, your character has the chance to use both traditional Na’Vi weapons and GDR military weapons, or at least that was the case in our game. Likewise, you will need to keep in mind that it is essential to collect ammunition or materials to make arrows and spend a little time creating the latter.

The menu and the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora They are important allies in the adventure, especially because it is very easy to lose track of where you have to go or if you have already finished doing that task that you had to do. For example, there will be times when you have to take out a GDR barracks or investigate why an area is so contaminated.

Losing the fear of exploring

From what it was possible to appreciate about the world of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora We realized that it really is a huge place. There will even be times when there is a saturation of colors everywhere, however, that’s how it was in the movie and the video game is a good setting for something new from that universe of James Cameron’s films.

As we mentioned before, you can religiously and non-stop follow each of the missions within the game. Go from point

Source: Ubisoft

We also have to make it very clear that it is not that you are going to find “surprises” from one moment to the next, it is more a matter of discovering places that are there, even for no apparent reason, but that will contribute something to your experience. of game. That’s how free you feel Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Of course, at least what we were able to try was far from the final product, but it did give us the feeling that it is something really great.

On the other hand, the missions that we had access to in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora They were intended to establish a little more context for the character you play. You know, knowing that you are trustworthy, that you will be able to get on an Ikran. This gaming experience is certainly contemplative, because as you climb a huge mountain that seems to have no end, you notice all the details in every corner.

Everything a Na’Vi warrior can do in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The depth behind Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It is not just about exploration or the different missions that you will face. Your character has a lot of progression. You have the traditional skill tree which you unlock with points after completing missions or exploring.

The aforementioned points can focus on different classes such as survivor, warrior, hunter and more. For example, the survivor is focused on health and energy or carrying more items, while the hunter can search for better materials, carry more ammunition, and escape from predators. Everything has a function that will be useful to you throughout the adventure.

Source: Ubisoft

With progression comes the manufacturing – or if you want crafting – of items. There is plenty of room to learn everything you need to know about Pandora and the events that happen around the story, as well as the progression of your power level. You can buy or create your outfit, improve stats, and much more. Let’s say that it is the basic thing that you survive all the threats that are around you.

It is important to note that each of the regions to be explored in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It will have secrets to discover, so don’t be afraid to deviate, it is a fact that there are many secrets to reveal and characters to meet. Come on! The universe of the movies is enormous, the universe of the game will be a perfect complement for you to delve much more.

Maybe you should watch the movies again.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora It will arrive at a time when the Avatar brand is still fresh as it will barely be a year since the second film premiered in theaters. To that we must add that, at the time of writing this article, it has not been that long since this film was added to Disney Plus.

Now, look at it from the other side. Regardless of whether the game serves as a bridge, addition or extension of the original work, you are going to dedicate enough hours of play to it that you may be able to control that wait to see the other two installments that remain to be seen in the cinema and that, from our trench , we doubt that they will come out on time (2025 and 2029).

Source: Ubisoft

Returning to the topic of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora As a game, we can say that the exploration, which was what we did the most in the test, was really entertaining. Combat is a very separate topic that – as in other Ubisoft games – will require time to master. Suddenly we already had a Na’Vi with many weapons at its disposal, so you don’t even know where to start. We imagine that at the beginning, you only have a short arc and, little by little, you get the rest.

The good thing is that we are not that far from this long-awaited launch. We could even say that we closed the year in a very dignified way, because then December is not usually as entertaining as we say (usually we are left with nothing more than the backlog of September, October and December). We will have to wait until December 7 and hope that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora fully fulfills the task of being a great means to extend what James Cameron’s films already achieved in cinema.

We thank Ubisoft in advance for the opportunity to play a portion of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Do you want to try it? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

