Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the protagonist of one survival guide in videowhich Ubisoft saw fit to create to provide players with a reference on how to move within the open world created by Massive Entertainment.

If you've read our review of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you'll know that the game includes some survival mechanics which require obtaining food in the form of meat, fruit and vegetables, and Pandora from this point of view guarantees abundant resources.

However, some elements of the planet's flora behave in a peculiar way, with flowers and plants that they can give us temporary bonuses or, on the other hand, explode when passing by or cause some form of poisoning, and the guide describes them.