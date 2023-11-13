Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has returned to show itself today thanks to a trailer published on the PlayStation YouTube channel which lists the exclusive features present on PS5 and in particular linked to the DualSense.

According to what is stated in the video, the latest effort from Ubisoft studios will exploit the 3D Audio of PS5 to completely immerse the player in the forests and lands of the Frontier.

There is also no lack of support for haptic feedback DualSense of PS5 to return movement feedback via vibrations, while during battles the adaptive triggers will change the resistance based on the weapon used.