Ubisoft in collaboration with AMD has released a new trailer Of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora dedicated to features of the PC versionwhich you can view below.

As we can see from the footage, the PC version of Ubisoft’s open world action adventure will boast ray traced reflections and shadows and will support FSR 2 and DLSS upscaling technology (although the latter is not mentioned in the video) that users can take advantage of to improve performance.

There is also a suite of benchmarking tools and resolution support for ultra-wide screens or multi-monitor setups. Ubisoft also promises that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will make the most of processors with high core counts and will be optimized to offer excellent performance even with mid-range configurations.