Ubisoft in collaboration with AMD has released a new trailer Of Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora dedicated to features of the PC versionwhich you can view below.
As we can see from the footage, the PC version of Ubisoft’s open world action adventure will boast ray traced reflections and shadows and will support FSR 2 and DLSS upscaling technology (although the latter is not mentioned in the video) that users can take advantage of to improve performance.
There is also a suite of benchmarking tools and resolution support for ultra-wide screens or multi-monitor setups. Ubisoft also promises that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will make the most of processors with high core counts and will be optimized to offer excellent performance even with mid-range configurations.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora arrives in December
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is an open world action adventure set in the western frontier of Pandora where players will experience a new story compared to those told in the films, which will be canonical within the series.
In the game we will take on the role of a Na’vi who has been kidnapped and trained by the human corporation called RDA. After fifteen years in captivity we will be able to obtain freedom and we will have to discover the secrets of the Frontier and of our origins.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S starting in December 7, 2023. We also saw a trailer last month that showcases the beauty of the game’s open world.
#Avatar #Frontiers #Pandora #trailer #reveals #features #version
Leave a Reply