Ubisoft has released a new trailer For Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorain this case focused on Season Pass contentswhich is decidedly rich in terms of additional elements compared to the main game.

The Pass is made up of a series of additional packages which will expand the adventure beyond the core content, currently with three main DLCs announced. The trailer shows off some of these elements, with two of the packs expected to arrive next year.

The main elements of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass are therefore additional playable elements but also exclusive objects and equipment that can be used by owners of the Pass in question.