Ubisoft has released a new trailer For Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorain this case focused on Season Pass contentswhich is decidedly rich in terms of additional elements compared to the main game.
The Pass is made up of a series of additional packages which will expand the adventure beyond the core content, currently with three main DLCs announced. The trailer shows off some of these elements, with two of the packs expected to arrive next year.
The main elements of the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Season Pass are therefore additional playable elements but also exclusive objects and equipment that can be used by owners of the Pass in question.
Three DLCs with additional quests and stories
In particular, i three main DLCs are the following:
- Familiar Echoes, a bonus quest that will be available directly at the launch of the game
- The Sky Breaker, the first expansion in the story, which will be released in the summer of 2024
- Secrets of the Spiers, the second Story Pack, expected to arrive in autumn 2024
There is therefore already a long-term program for the support of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, considering that Ubisoft has planned new single and multiplayer content for a year after the game’s launch, set for December 7, 2023.
The Sky Breaker presents new characters belonging to a nomadic tribe, who will “reunite with old friends”, apparently, paving the way for new events and probably introducing several new features also compared to the story of the films.
We recently learned that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has gone Gold and we saw a trailer with exclusive features on PS5.
