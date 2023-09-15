Among the many protagonists of the State of Play in September 2023 there was also Avatar: Frontiers of Pandorawhich has returned to show itself with a new one trailer dedicated to the story in view of the launch in December on PC and console.

The film, in addition to offering us new details on the plot and the various characters we will meet, offers us some suggestive glimpses of the Frontier settings and the majestic creatures that populate it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a action adventure open world set in the western frontier of Pandora where players will experience a new story compared to those told in the films, which will be canon within the series.

In the game we will take on the role of a Na’vi who has been kidnapped and trained by the human corporation called RDA. After fifteen years in captivity we will be able to obtain freedom and we will have to discover the secrets of the Frontier and our origins.

We remind you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series