More than 10 years later, James Cameron is ready to premiere “El camino del agua”, the sequel to “Avatar” which is already shaping up to be one of the biggest premieres of the year. However, due to the huge budget involved in its production, the film is bound to become a smash box office hit, otherwise it will put its filmmaking studio—20th Century Fox (now owned by Disney)—in the red, plus of becoming one of the most embarrassing flops in cinema.

“Avatar” was released in 2009 and was a box office success, to the point of becoming the highest-grossing film in history. Photo: 20th Century Studios

The high expectations, to a large extent, come from all the advances that Cameron, the director, has made about the great display of visual effects and narrative, which promise to take more than a breath away from the viewers. But did you know that you could risk death if you get too excited about the plot?

The release of “Avatar” in 2009 was not only marked by recognition and awards, but also by an unexpected tragedy.

“Avatar: the path of water” opens in December in Peru and different cinema chains have already anticipated the pre-sale. Photo: Composition/Disney/Cinemark/Cineplanet/Cinépolis/UVK Multicines

Premiere of “Avatar” killed a man?

In mid-January 2010, headlines from various portals reported an event that no one believed possible: the death of a person in Taiwan after seeing “Avatar.” Media such as the UK Metro, Vulture, CBS and others echoed the issue. What really happened? The explanation came a short time later.

According to what was reported by Metro, a 42-year-old Taiwanese subject, identified only by his last name Kuo, suffered a stroke, probably caused by over-enthusiasm of watching the 3D action show. The man began to feel unwell during the projection of the tape and was rushed to the hospital.