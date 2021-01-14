Ubisoft has several projects underway, very different from what we are used to. As you well know, yesterday we learned of the existence of a new star wars game developed by Ubisoft Massive in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. But in addition to this big surprise, the French company is also working on a new Avatar game. At the moment we do not know many details about it, but we know that Ubisoft Massive has postponed the release of the new Avatar game.
Now, with a great new game like Star Wars on the coffers of Ubisoft, many fans have been concerned about how it could directly influence the development of Avatar. But you can rest assured, since as our companions have collected 3D Games, the director of management of Massive, David Polfeldt, has ensured that the development of Avatar will not be affected by the new Star Wars game.
We have been preparing the studio for a long time to work on all our projects with the same degree of affection and attention. Since all of our teams work with the Snowdrop engine, each project benefits from the progress and successes of the other.
The Avatar Project continues its development With a possible release window between April 2022 and early 2023. We know that Ubisoft has been keeping quiet about its new Avatar game, one of its biggest projects, and it looks like it will continue to do so for a while. We will keep you informed with any news, do not hesitate to continue reading us to be aware of everything related to the video game industry.
