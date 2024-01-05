













Despite the apparent attachment to the caricature, There are still many doubts regarding this adaptation. Especially taking into account that it is not the first, since he already had a film that is considered one of the worst. This begs the question, can Netflix do better than this film?

Why Netflix's Avatar Might Be Better Than the Movie

Netflix's Avatar Has an Advantage Over the Movie

There is something that is well known with adaptations and that is that They will never be 100% faithful to the original. Inevitably the change of format brings with it alterations. In the case of movies, you have to condense too much so that the story fits in less than two hours.

This is where we find an advantage that the series of Avatar Netflix could have on the 2010 film. Being a series it has more time to explore much of what we already saw in animation. Supposedly This first season will adapt the entire first book of water.

Source: Netflix

In fact, this could open the door to being more faithful, since it is very easy to take the plots of the animated episodes and transfer them to live-action. Especially taking into account that the live-action episodes will last about 40 minutes, when the animated ones were 20.

Of course the series of Avatar from Netflix too It has to attract new fans and surprise the old ones, so we should expect some changes. We just hope they aren't so big that they cause those who most expected it to end up walking away.

One downside is that Netflix doesn't have a great track record with live-action adaptations.

Although the live-action series format can serve to Avatar from Netflix, this is also a point of concern for fans. After all, the streaming service has a less than flattering track record when it comes to adaptations of beloved works.

You just have to remember what happened to Cowboy Bebop, resident Evil and Death noteto mention a few. They were productions that only took some elements from their original works to present series that were not liked by either the public or critics.

Source: Netflix

A ray of hope can be One Piece. The adaptation of Eiichiro Oda's story became a success for Netflix, which also brought many new fans to the anime and manga. However, we must take into account that the team behind Avatar is not the same.

Fortunately, the progress of this adaptation is noted with a lot of love for the Nickelodeon cartoon. While in the failed adaptations that we mentioned, a certain distance was already noticeable from the beginning. So they can still surprise us.

Avatar made an attempt to work with the original creators

Here we enter into an aspect that can be both an advantage and a disadvantage. The Netflix team worked with the original creators of Avatar to create this adaptation. This already gives us to understand that they will be very faithful and that they have the approval.

However, in 2021 it was announced that the original creators left the project 'due to creative differences'. Although no details were given, this usually means that both parties did not agree on the path of adaptation. This, of course, raised alarm bells. Could it be that Netflix made changes so bad that it forced them to flee?

Source: Nickelodeon

Despite this separation, just calling them and working with them is a sign that Netflix wanted to do things right. Plus we don't know how much of the production they stayed in before leaving. It is possible that they were quite far along before making their decision.

Ultimately this marks another big difference between this adaptation and the 2010 film. Since that film did not take the creators into account and they practically gave free rein to the director, M. Night Shyamalan, who made considerable changes. We all already know the result.

It's not very difficult to beat the movie

Let's be honest, the 2010 Avatar movie is one of the worst adaptations out there. So it's not very difficult to surpass what they did thirteen years ago. Still, it seems like the Netflix team is at least trying harder in several aspects.

The clothing, settings, and characters look quite similar to their animated counterparts. They even called voice actors from the original to once again play characters in live-action. If this doesn't show a genuine interest in doing it justice, we don't know what does.

Source: Netflix.

Honestly so far the chances of success of this version of Avatar They are 50/50. It has several things that could work in its favor, but Netflix's tendency to change things a lot or have very bad scripts is still there. The only thing we have left is to hope and hope that we are pleasantly surprised when it premieres on February 22, 2024. Do you have faith in it?

