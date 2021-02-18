Although the confinement caused by the pandemic caused discouragement in many people, some found in streaming a way to entertain themselves and have a better time after working at home. In this precise case, Avatar: The Last Airbender, was the most watched animated series during 2020.

According to the data shown by the NPD Group, Avatar was the most watched series on Netflix and, right behind, was The Boss Baby: Back in Business and then Naruto. After in fourth place Miraculous: Tales of Lady Bug & Cat Noir and PJ Masks. With this you can get an idea that an animation like Avatar, which has its years, is still valid.

The numbers of Avatar They shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially since the Nickelodeon series has always been very popular, yet it hadn’t jumped to streaming services where it’s technically breaking it, especially since it’s not just about America, across the globe. world are enjoying it like never before.

Besides Avatar, what other important animations were the most viewed on Netflix?

The numbers presented by the NPD are not only showing that Avatar is the number one Netflix series right now, we also have to Legend of Korra he’s having a great time because he’s in the top ten too.

We are going to show you the list of the most viewed animated series on Netflix according to the numbers revealed by the most recent NPD report and which is made public through its official website.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

The Boss Baby: Back in Business

Naruto

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir

PJ Masks

Johnny Test

Legend of korra

Scooby Doo! Mystery Incorporated

Cocomelon

With this you can already give yourself a good idea of ​​how the animation consumption is through Netflix and what AvatarIt really is one of those products that has aged very well and that fans continue to enjoy despite all the years that have passed.

