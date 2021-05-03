While much of the attention of Avatar the last Airbender focuses on characters like the protagonist himself, Aang, as well as his companions, Katara, Sokka, Toph Y Zuko, there is room for more.

Even for villains, as is the case with Azula. She is the infamous younger sister of Zuko, and unlike him, there is very little good in her. On the contrary, she is best known for her lust for power and also for taking out the weakest.

Azula is a villain, but she is a favorite of many

Without neglecting that he loves to manipulate others. Although perhaps a lot of his behavior was due to the fact that they demanded too much of him, and in fact, towards the end of the series it ended very badly.

Despite its many flaws, it has gained quite a few fans. Perhaps it is because she is a very skilled fighter. No less could be expected of her, as her father is the Fire Lord Ozai. Got into quite a bit of trouble Aang and company in history.

Avatar: New YouTube series does not convince fans

Something that stands out Azula on Avatar the last Airbender It is his mastery at the moment of handling the Firebending. Likewise, by the use of the Generation of Lightning.

He also shines for his quick thinking and strategy on the battlefield. However, her internal conflicts make her mentally unstable. For this reason, their reactions can be unpredictable. Despite the above, it remains popular with some.

It is a very simple Avatar cosplay to do

That is what causes me to have so many fan arts, And of course, cosplays. Like the one we bring you now, a contribution of Mine (@minakess), again based on the episode The Beach on the Ember Island from the animated series.

This is a straightforward interpretation because the suit he wears Azula It’s very simple. It consists of a top and a skirt, both in red, as well as an emblem brooch. A suitable hairstyle should not be missing either.

According Mine, this cosplay from Azula from Avatar the last Airbender He made it with leftover cloth that he had on hand. These are the remnants left from other interpretations he has made.

Making this new outfit only took her five minutes. He just had to cut and paint the emblem seen in the photo. Nothing had to be sewn to get it. To complement it, a photo was taken on the beach, to remember that moment in the animated series.

Fountain.



