In this last field, unfortunately, the master of the four elements does not achieve any success. Something extremely rare because its story, powers, settings and characters seem perfect for the medium.. Even so, it seems that they cannot find the formula to give him a good title and here we remember all the failed attempts he has had.

Not even at the height of Avatar's popularity could they give it good games

The original series of Avatar the last Airbender It aired from February 2005 to July 2008. Since its first season it became a fan favorite, so it wasn't long before he tried his hand at video games. The first of them arrived in 2006.

This was simply called the same as the series, but curiously it did not follow its story. Instead they decided to go for an original story that takes place between books 1 and 2 of the series. Perhaps as a way to allow experimentation and not have to be guided by the established canon.

Source: THQ

Avatar: The Last Airbender It presented us with a single-player experience where we could control Aang, Katara, Sokka or Haru to advance through different levels. It was practically a beat em up with a view from above. Something similar to titles like Marvel Ultimate Alliance.

As is often the case with licensed games, this video game adaptation of the beloved series received mixed reviews. This is due to its simplicity and duration, since one game session was enough to reach its end.. Even so, it managed to position itself as one of the best-selling games of 2007 with its PlayStation 2 version.

The second Aang game became famous for the wrong reasons

Perhaps the sales success of the first and the continued success of the series meant that we got a second Avatar game. This was called The Burning Earth and this time it did follow more closely the events of the second season of the series. It also introduced the possibility of spending it with a friend.

Likewise, its reception was quite mixed with the same complaints as the previous one. However, it achieved great popularity with Xbox 360 users due to a peculiarity. With the achievement system, The Burning Earth It offers 1000 gamerscore points, which were quite easy to get just by passing it once. That's why it became popular among point hunters.

Source: THQ

Finally we come to the close of the trilogy of games based on the original series, with the arrival of Avatar: Into the Inferno. As its name implies, This game adapts the third and final season of the series to the video game format.

Curiously this was the best received of the three but still not by much margin. In fact, several reviews from the time highlight that it was good for hanging out, but it didn't do much else.. Thus ended the unremarkable Aang trilogy and the little bald hero did not have his own adventure in video games again until 15 years later.

Avatar: Quest for Balance got stuck in the early 2000s

After 2008 when it arrived Into the Infernoseveral IPs showed that it was possible to create good video games based on series and movies. X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Terminator and Robocop are just some examples of It is enough to understand the source material well to give a pleasant experience. Unfortunately those in charge of the most recent Avatar game did not follow this guideline.

In 2023 the video game arrived Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance. Despite the years and the fact that we are already in the era of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, from the first moment it was seen as a low-budget game. Furthermore, its playability was practically the same as that of its predecessors from 15 years earlier.

Source: GameMill Entertainment

As expected, the game arrived only to receive an enormous amount of negative reviews. The worst of all is the potential it had, It is the first to fully adapt all the events of the series. However, the result feels like a 'highlights' collection with no-nonsense beat em up gameplay and plenty of simple puzzles.

Unfortunately it seems that Avatar is destined to not be successful within the world of video games. That or he simply hasn't found a team with the passion or perhaps enough time to do justice to the adventures of the airbender and his companions.

Of course, hope never dies, especially with the popularity that the franchise may have again thanks to live-action and the new animated films that are on the way. So there's still hope that a studio will finally give him a worthy adventure. Maybe Dotemu or Wayforward would be the ones to do it. But while that dream is fulfilled, we only have to see Aang's disappointing past in the middle.

