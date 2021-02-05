Avatar: The Last Airbender She continues to expand her universe with new novels that tell us what we did not see in the animated series, and with them she has shown that we still miss her very much.

We know there is a live action in process with Netflix, and although fans have serious doubts about her, it might surprise us.

While they give us new news, Avatar announced the arrival of a new board game, which will have as its main figure the beloved Uncle Iroh.

Create your Avatar story with Uncle Iroh

We recently mentioned that Magpie Games made an alliance to bring another board game with mechanics RPG inspired by the adventures of AangBut while it arrives, we will have another option.

Golden Bell Studios it launched Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh’s Dream Board Game, with which he intends to reach fans of the series.

This product will not have RPG mechanics, but it will allow you to create your own stories following the advice of Zuko’s uncle.

Create your own adventures with the characters from the series.

For this you will have event cards, characters and even special objects, which you must use to resolve conflicts.

According to the description of this board game, each game lasts between 15 and 30 minutes, and you can invite from 3 to 10 players.

If you have some experience with these types of products, you will know that they tend to have high prices, but Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh’s Dream Board Game is an exception, as it can be had for $ 19.92.

Do not miss the opportunity to relive some of the most significant adventures of the animated series, although with a special touch that will make them completely yours.

Surely in the coming months we will have more news about the live action from Avatar in Netflix, but in the meantime we have to be very patient.

