Disney is making moves with the releases of several of its movies. Throughout the scroll, all three of the upcoming Avatar sequels underwent changes. The third installment will now arrive in 2025, the fourth is delayed until 2029 and finally the fifth goes to 2031.

The reasons behind these changes were not given at this time. However, it should be noted that they are not the only productions of the mouse house that moved their premieres. In fact, they announced three new dates for Star Wars movies and delayed several of the next Marvel movies.

Although the aftermath of Avatar suffered a delay, at least the waiting time between them will not be so long. However, this implies that we will not know more details of the next adventure in Pandora for a long time. What did you think of this change?

What can we expect from the Avatar franchise soon?

Although we won’t be seeing the Na’vi in ​​the movies for a while, they will still have a presence in the world of video games. Ubisoft announced during a recent conference the arrival of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, a new video game based on the successful franchise.

Source: Ubisoft

This title will be released on December 3, 2023 and will put us in control of one of these huge blue beings. All with the mission of freeing different regions of Pandora from exploitation and contamination caused by humans. In addition, James Cameron himself said that his story will be parallel and canonical to what is seen in the movies. So it will surely make the wait for the next film entry more bearable.

