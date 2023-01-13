The movie of Avatar: The Path of Water has been a box office success, and in part that’s because the direction by James Cameron It has been strict, or at least that has been revealed under the table. And now, an actress from the cast of this film has revealed that this fame, a questionable attention, is a reality that she can tire of.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weeklythe actress Zoe Saldanawho plays neytirireveals that working with cameron It’s not easy at all, something a bit stressful for the cast. And he did not give up commenting on the way in which the scenes of the film were recorded, which is now the highest grossing of the 2022.

Here the comment:

He’s an extremely involved director, so yes, all the rumors are true. Cameron is going to be hard on you because he’s the hardest on himself, but he’s also the most curious, inventive and intelligent director I’ve ever met. He builds everything with his hands, with each neuron, and he always expects you to be honest and committed. I love it. I highly respect this level of work.

Remember that Avatar: The Path of Water it is still available in some theaters.

Via: Entertainment Weekly

Editor’s note: We could say that it is not a completely bad comment, but with bittersweet tones that are more directed towards flattery towards the person. Surely many of the directors have to be that strict so that the result has quality.