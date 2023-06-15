Almost six months have passed since the premiere of “Avatar 2: the path of water” and we already have news about the following installments. The producers of this saga planned to culminate it with the release in theaters of “avatar 5” in 2028, but they decided delay it until 2031. This news surprised more than one, including the actress Zoe Saldana He commented on it on his social network Instagram.

What is the delay of “Avatar 5”?

James Cameron delays production of “Avatar”. Photo: composition LR/ProSieben/PubityNews

Through the Pubity News Instagram profile, the new dates of the following “Avatar” movies were announced. The last one would be in December 2031, when the producer had already commented that it would be in 2028. According to some media, James Cameron would delay the recording of “Avatar” because he will prioritize other projects such as a new “Star Wars” movie. ” and the live action of “Moana”.

Why did Zoe Saldana get upset?

The actress who plays Neytiri says she will be 53 when the latest film is released. Photo: Composition LR/PubityNews

The actress who plays neytiri He also found out about the news on Instagram and decided to share the post on the subject in his stories. In it, she added a message about it that expresses his annoyance: “Great! I’ll be 53 when the last Avatar movie comes out.” He also added that she was 27 years old when the first installment of the saga was released.

What are the new dates for “Avatar 3, 4 and 5”?

According to Pubity News, the upcoming “Avatar” movies are scheduled to release on the following dates:

“Avatar 3”: December 19, 2025

“Avatar 4”: December 21, 2029

“Avatar 5”: December 19, 2031

