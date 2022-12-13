Avatars The Water Way is almost there, but obviously everyone is already thinking about the next films, namely the fifth film, which hasn’t even been confirmed. Specifically, we talked aboutsetting and it has been said that it will be the Earth.

Talking to Gizmodo, the producer Jon Landau stated, “It’s curious. I wasn’t going to mention it, but I found that Jim [Cameron] he said something about it. In the fifth movie, there’s a section of the story where we go to Earth. We do it to open people’s eyes, to open Neytiri’s eyes, to what’s on Earth.”

He goes on to say, “Just as everyone is defined by the choices they make in life, not all human beings are evil. Not all Na’vi are good. And the same is true on Earth. We want to expose Neytiri to that fact.”

Neytiri

We remember that Neytiri she is the princess of the tribe of Na’vi at the center of the first and second Avatar films. She is the company of the protagonist, Jake Sully, and is staged by Zoe Saldana. The character will also be present in The Way of Water.

We can therefore assume that the character will not suffer a tragic fate in the upcoming films. Obviously, what is reported is correct up to this moment: the fifth filmagain assuming it gets done, is a long way off and it is possible that Cameron and your team will decide to completely change the script and therefore the setting.

Speaking instead of Avatar: The road of the water, the duration has been confirmed by an American room.