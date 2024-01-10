The saga Avatar by James Cameron has now reached the second chapter and we are waiting to find out more about the third, but the production team is already working on the fourthwhich isn't expected to hit theaters until 2029. In the meantime, though, one of the stars behind the project gave an update on the progress.
“We'll be back to work on it in a month and it's going to be a big thing,” actor Sam Worthington told People, anticipating the scope of the fourth film in the franchise: “it's bigger than you can imagine.”
We remember that Worthington plays the protagonist Jake Sullya paraplegic Marine veteran turned synthetic Navi.
What we know about Avatar 4 and Avatar 3
At the moment not much is known about Avatar 4except that it will be a direct sequel to Avatar 3. The latter entered post-production at the end of last year and is scheduled for release on December 19, 2025.
Cameron confirmed in November 2023 that filming had been completedbut that the team was heading into “two very hectic years of post-production” ahead of a Christmas 2025 theatrical release.
The third film, as yet untitled, will continue the story of the Na'vi and Pandora and introduce two new Na'vi cultures, including a fire tribe and another unconfirmed group. Furthermore, we know that Avatar 3 will jump forward 6 years compared to The Way of Water and will see some actors from the original cast reprising their roles, such as Worthington, Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri and Kate Winslet as Ronal.
