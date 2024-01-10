The saga Avatar by James Cameron has now reached the second chapter and we are waiting to find out more about the third, but the production team is already working on the fourthwhich isn't expected to hit theaters until 2029. In the meantime, though, one of the stars behind the project gave an update on the progress.

“We'll be back to work on it in a month and it's going to be a big thing,” actor Sam Worthington told People, anticipating the scope of the fourth film in the franchise: “it's bigger than you can imagine.”

We remember that Worthington plays the protagonist Jake Sullya paraplegic Marine veteran turned synthetic Navi.