A few weeks ago the second movie of Avatar, which has generated mixed reviews, since it complies with the special effects part, but in the script section it was a duty. And now that many have given their respective glimpse of the tape, the director feels the responsibility of thinking about what will come in the future.

In new statements, James Cameron mentions that by now we have become accustomed that the unique aliens of Pandorathe Na’vi, They are the heroes of these stories. And although the tribes of the forests and the water are shown to be the friendliest, it seems that not all existing races will have the same behavior.

The director mentions that the protagonists are going to meet the people of the ashes, and that is the clan that is considered to be the one of fire, the same one that would be inhabiting near warm surfaces with lava. And although it could be thought that they will be friendly, it is emphasized that this time they were enemies, indicating that not all the characters are good.

In addition, it has been made clear that this is not the last new tribe, since at the beginning there has been talk of many regions with different races of aliens with different elements. So we could see tribes that inhabit the air, others in somewhat more earthly regions, so that is how the five films that are being contemplated will be covered.

Via: 20 minutes

Editor’s note: Despite the fact that the second film is quite a copy and paste of the first, let’s hope that with what is left up in the air we will know a deeper plot. Of course, now we are not going to wait 13 years for the next part of the story.