It has officially been released Avatar: The Path of Water, film that has left fans delighted, since it feels like an organic experience with which critics have agreed positively. And although it has not been released on billboards for a week, many are already thinking about the future that the franchise is coming to the planet. Pandora.

As many know, it has been established that the saga will consist of seven films in total, something that was said years ago by the director, James Cameron. And just recently through the podcast of Hot Mica report was given that speaks of the creator of the franchise, mentioning that he came with a cut in length for the third tape and it would be nine hours.

It is worth mentioning that in recent interviews it has been mentioned that much of the footage of the third installment has already been filmed, since it is a film that is happening at the same time as the recently released one. So then, we would be seeing the point of view of other characters, that may indicate that the family of Jake Sully vs.aa move to the background.

This is mentioned in the podcast:

James Cameron delivered a cut of Avatar 3 last week, one that ran for nine hours. Cameron is insisting on doing the visual effects work for this cut. Which means the nine hours would be completely VFX and then I would scale it back from there.

Remember that avatar 2 is now available in theaters.

Via: Hot Mic

Editor’s note: Obviously it’s not going to last that eternity of hours, but all the recorded footage is quite a lot, so they could at least establish a minimum of 3 and a half hours. I haven’t seen 2 yet and I already want to see 3.