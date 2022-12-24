The sequel to “Avatar”titled “The path of water”It has already hit theaters. The film took 13 years to see its release come true and James Cameron seems to be between a rock and a hard place due to the huge investment that carrying out his project represented. Even so, fans are happy to see the Na’Vi again, although they have been confused with one of their new characters: Kiri (interpreted by Sigourney Weaver).

Sigourney Weaver brings Kiri to life in the sequel to “Avatar.” Photo: Empire

How was Kiri born in “Avatar 2”?

Let us remember that the Dr. Augustine she was seriously injured in the first film of “Avatar”whereby Jake Sully He takes her with the Omaticaya so that they can transfer the soul of the scientist to the body of her avatar, with the help of the goddess Eywa. However, the process failed to materialize and he passed away, but his alien form remained in a kind of coma.

What surprised many is that the avatar housed a Na’Vi fetus inside her and when she was born, Jake Sully and Neytiri adopted her and named her Kiri. However, they discovered that her origin was not the only magical thing she was hiding, since the young woman has a special connection with Pandora and has powers over the nature of the planet.

Kiri is the adoptive daughter of Grace Augustine. Photo: Variety

“Avatar 2”: who is Kiri’s father?

The conception of Kiri is one of the great mysteries that leaves “The path of water”. A viral theory among fans is that he was born because Eywa used Dr. Augustine’s body to implant a seed of life and thus have a kind of divine representative on the planet.

Given this, Variety consulted directly with writers Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver if the public should see Kiri as a kind of Messiah among the Na’Vi. “I don’t think we’ve ever talked about her, specifically as a Na’vi Jesus” Jaffa commented.

For his part, Silver said the following: “But it is a mystery. We can’t really talk about it. (…) There is definitely a feeling that Kiri is undeniably and deeply connected to Eywa in the same way that Grace was. ”.

In this context, the executives hinted that fans who are trying to explain the origin of Kiri connecting it with eywaThey are in the right direction.