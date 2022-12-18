It took 13 years to arrive, but “Avatar 2” It has finally been released in theaters. Fans meet the Na’Vi again, this time in a different region of Pandora, where water becomes almost the main setting of the film. Those who have already gone to see “The way of water” describe it as an amazing visual spectacle, which had been a promise of James Cameron without fear of error.

However, there is one point on which many more than agree that it is the Achilles heel of the film: the story. Yes, the effects, the technology and all the development of the technical section is quite attractive, but the viewers consider that the plot is repetitive and does not do justice to the visuals. Here we leave you some of the reactions they left on Twitter.

What is “Avatar 2” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Shape of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the problems that haunt them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”

Where can I watch “Avatar” 2022?

“Avatar 2” had its world premiere last December 16. The film, for now, can only be seen in theaters, since its director, James Cameron, expects it to become a box office success.

However, it will eventually be added to DisneyPlus.