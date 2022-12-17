Los Angeles, United States.- The movie “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the second part of the highest grossing film in history, opened this Friday with more than 80 million dollars proceeds from international advance ticket sales.

According to the specialized media Variety, it raised 17 million dollars in its preview in the United States, 50.4 million dollars in the 44 international markets where it is currently projected and $18.5 million in China alone.

It is expected that the film by Canadian director James Cameron will enter in its first weekend in the United States between 150 and 175 million in the 4,202 theaters in which it will be available.

If so, it would be one of the biggest American debuts of 2022, A year that also saw the release of high-grossing films such as “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, which grossed 185 million in its opening week, or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, with 181 million.

The first “Avatar” movie, in 2009, grossed $77 million in its opening week and stayed at number one for almost seven straight weeks.

Its box office reached about 3,000 million dollars worldwide, a figure not yet surpassed by new productions.

The second part is set more than a decade after the events of the first and recovers characters and settings from the original.

The Sullys, Jake and Neytiri, return to star in the filmbut this time as an adult couple, with five teenage children and the same goal of saving their planet, Pandora.

“Avatar” will continue with three more sequels which have already been shot by Cameron and which mark his return to the industry as a director after several projects as a screenwriter.

The film already has two Golden Globe nominations, one for Cameron for best direction and another for best dramatic film..