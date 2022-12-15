It’s finally here! “Avatar: the path of water”, the long-awaited sequel to the saga created by James Cameron It is already in theaters and one of the biggest doubts is if it has a post credits scene. With no less than a 13-year delay to return to Pandora, could it be that the director put an extra sequence at the end of the movie?

The revival of the first tape of “Avatar” it had an unexpected post-credits scene that showed us a preview of this second part. Therefore, some also expect to see something from the third installment at the end of the credits.

Does “Avatar 2” have post-credit scenes?

“Avatar: The Water Path” does NOT have any post-credits scenes. . Although we could have expected some extra sequence, there is none of this.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

What can be seen once the film ends are animated credits under the sea in which various aquatic animals can be seen.

In such a way, if you wanted to go quickly to the bathroom after nothing less than 3 hours and 12 minutes long you can do without fear of missing out on any surprises.

The post-credits scene of “Avatar”

The first “Avatar” movie had a post-credits scene in its re-release. In it we saw Lo’ak, son of the protagonist Jake Sully, in an underwater scene.

“Avatar” was re-released in theaters in Peru on September 22. Photo: Disney

Said excerpt belongs to a part of “El camino del agua” and it should be noted that originally (the first version of 2009) the tape did not have any extra sequence.