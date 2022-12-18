James Cameron has taken a total of 13 years to show us “Avatar: the path of water” and the comments have not been long in coming after its theatrical release. Thus, after its release, it has become more than clear that critics are divided and share different perspectives on the science fiction film starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet and Stephen Lang. What have the different film portals said about this second installment of the saga?

“Avatar 2″ on the way to sinking

Rotten Tomatoes has registered something unusual. Although the sequel to “Avatar” had debuted with a decent 83% on its opening day, this weekend it has started to go down the tomatometer and is now listed with 77% approval. Also, on IMDb, the film has a score of 8.1/10.

The rating of “Avatar: the way of the water” has decreased little by little since its premiere. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

This clearly leads one to think that, as the days go by, the film’s score could both decrease further and go up again.

“Avatar 2”: the path of… the predictable

If the specialized critics agree on something, it is that “Avatar: the path of water” is a masterpiece of visual effects, but also that, at the narrative level, there is no surprise, since the plot is completely predictable.

Jake Sully in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

But what exactly do those who have already seen the film say? We show you below.

Doug Walker from Channel Awesome: “Despite being a technical spectacle, Cameron has evolved his narrative from ‘saving the forest’ to ‘saving the whales’”.

Mark Kermode of The Guardian: “Amazing! Fascinating! Exciting! Immersive! None of these words could sensibly apply to the three and a quarter hour wet ‘Smurfahontas’ that is ‘Avatar: The Water Path.’”

Julián Ramírez, from Gamer Focus: “Its plot is really simple and anyone with basic knowledge of narrative can easily guess the route it will follow, even if we appreciate its anti-colonialist message”.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” has been released in theaters and fans are wondering if it has a post credit scene. Photo: 20th Century Studios

Mikel Zorrilla, from Espinof: “Without being a bad movie, it falls short of its predecessor and, at the same time that it leaves people curious about the future of Pandora, it sows doubts about whether we really want to continue returning to that planet.”

BBC’s Nicholas Barber: “For the three hours, the plot is just about the Sullys going on their family vacation, Qaritch finding them, and all of them facing off in a climactic, but small battle at sea. And that’s it. There are no complicated military strategies, or deep conversations or nuanced characters: ‘Terminator’ had more personality than anyone in ‘The Waterway.’”

The family of Jake Sully, the protagonist in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Yasser Medina, from Cinema Fans: “A soporific and unnecessarily long sequel that beneath the expensive CGI visual effects hides an ocean of recycled formulas in which blue aliens swim on the surface like disposable plastic bottles.”

Larushka Ivan-Zadeh of Metro Newspaper: As a show it is amazing. But is this even a movie? It’s more like a three hour theme park ride. Or a superior version of those reel display loops they use at stores like Currys to show how good the TVs are.