More than 10 years have passed since the release of the first film in the sci-fi saga by James Cameron. Avatars was a huge success and, after a decade, it’s time for the film’s characters to return to theaters. We are today at the release of the third and final trailer for the sequel, which premiered during the Monday Night Football on ESPN.

The arrival of the film is getting closer and closer; is in a little less than a month, the December 14, 2022that Avatar 2: The Water Way will finally land in theaters around the world. Despite the upcoming arrival it is natural to be greedy for related information and, thanks to the latest trailer, we manage to have important details. It was already quite clear, the film is a direct sequel to the previous one; set ten years later, will star the Sully family which, now enlarged, will find itself fighting once again for survival.

From the trailer we can also understand how the bond between family members and the bond of the inhabitants of Pandora with water are the protagonists of the second film of the saga. In addition to the announced improvements to the script, the technical sector has also significantly improved. In 13 years, 3D technology has made great strides. We know that the sequel to Avatar has asked for well 250 million dollars but both James Cameron and the production expect much higher receipts. What can I say, the new film by Cameron promises really well and we just have to wait a few more weeks to finally see it.