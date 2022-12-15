“Avatar: The Way of Water” is a solid film that, after a long wait of 13 years, finally convinces with the result. James Cameron It shuts up the haters who criticized the film for its lengthy length and gives us a journey full of indisputably extraordinary visuals. But, in this eagerness to leave us speechless with its effects, there is something that opens the debate: the history.

In this note we review a bit of the movie WITHOUT SPOILERS and we provide you with details so you can decide if it will be worth seeing it in the cinema for you.

back to pandora

In this sequel we return to the forests of Pandora to meet the family of Jake and Neytiri, who now have no less than four children. New subplots will emerge from these children and, therefore, new characters and locations.

The family of Jake Sully, the protagonist in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Only at first, the tape is simply a dejavu of what we had already seen in the first. Cameron takes his time reintroducing us to his world, but he does it with an interesting turn that defines the path of the tape.

3D magic

Without a doubt, the best thing about this movie is the underwater scenes. The years it took the team to develop the technology needed to film like this was well worth it.

The underwater sequences in “Avatar: The Way of Water” are impressive. Photo: Disney

3D is definitely magical for all these sequences. It’s excellent work, from the facial gestures of the characters to the sea creatures and other creative details.

A predictable story, but bad?

Some might say that the story of “Avatar: the path of water” is too predictable and repetitive. Of course, we can say that James Cameron could have opted for something more different.

New characters appear in “Avatar: the path of water.” Photo: Disney

However, the final result is satisfactory. This film avoids becoming a pretentious story about life and lands the concept of water very well, which gives meaning to its title.

The film balances action very well with drama and contemplative moments. The more than three hours in the chair do not feel long at all, but do it justice by not extending anything unnecessarily.

New species of Na’vi appear in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

The second act feels fresh, interesting and captivating. There is no moment that is boring, but characters that are liked and work as peculiar seeds for the future of the saga.

Of course, for some, this story may be unnecessary cheesy stuffed with great special effects. There are concepts about the importance of family, mourning, exclusion, and the like.

Jake Sully in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Regarding the end, the third act closes the story in a solid way (and emotional for something specific) and leaves some loose ends for the next sequels.