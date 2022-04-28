Avatar 2the long-awaited sequel to the work of james cameronfinally revealed his official title during the CinemaCon 2022held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Jon Landauproducer of the film, was in charge of making the announcement, and incidentally confirmed that we will see many aquatic settings.

Avatar 2 bear the official title Avatar: The Way of Watera name that had been leaked in 2018 along with possible titles for the following sequels.

What will Avatar 2 be about?

The official synopsis reveals that this film will take place 10 years after the events of the first film, so Jake Y Neytiri They will already have children and a few anecdotes to tell us.

Apparently, life on Pandora will have left a couple of adventures and tragedies in the family, so we will have a lot to see.

If you want to arrive prepared to see Avatar 2 but you don’t quite remember how the first movie ended, don’t worry, there will be a re-release on September 23, although we don’t know if it will be worldwide.

What is confirmed is that we will have several characters back, including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana And till Sigourney Weaveralthough there will also be new additions.

Kate WinsletVin DieselMichelle Yeoh and more actors will join Avatar 2 with roles that have not yet been specified, so we will have to wait a little longer to see them.

We know that this saga will have five films, but the one with the most details will be the third part, and with more details I mean that at least we know the release date.

This will come two years after Avatar 2that is, the December 20, 2024so we are going to be optimistic and think that by then the virus will be much more controlled, but we will see.

Are you excited to see the return of Jake Sully?