It took 13 years for “Avatar: The Water Path” to finally be released in theaters. The long-awaited film by James Cameron will arrive in Peru before the rest of the world and that is why we tell you when you can see it on the big screen and in which theaters ticket sales are available.

Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana Y Sigourney Weaver return together with Kate Winslet in an exciting new story about Pandora, and here we leave you everything you need so you don’t miss its premiere.

When does “Avatar 2” premiere in Peru?

“Avatar: The Way of Water” opens on December 16 in the United States and other countries, but to theaters in Peru will arrive on Thursday 15 of the same month.

Sigourney Weaver as Kiri in “Avatar: the way of the water”. Photo: Disney

Also, the preview of the film in Peruvian territory will be this Wednesday, December 14. That is to say, in our country it will be possible to see two days before that in the rest of the world.

Where to buy your tickets for “Avatar 2”?

Since last November 29 The pre-sale for the preview of “Avatar 2” was opened and the days corresponding to its first weekend.

“Avatar: the path of water” opens this December 15 in Peru. Photo: Composition/Disney/UVK Multicines

In this way, you can still get tickets in theaters like Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis and UVK Multicines.

What is “Avatar 2” about?

After the events of the first film, Jake Sully and Ney’tiri have formed a family and do everything in their power to stay together.

When an ancient threat reappears, the family and other inhabitants of their tribe are forced to leave their home and explore other regions of Pandora.