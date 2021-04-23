After 12 years since the first part of Avatar, the director James cameron will bring back the blue beings in a new installment that promises to be one of the most valued in the franchise.

Faced with the expectations of what will happen, Jon Laundau, producer of the fiction, shared some images from the filming set where you can see some riders mounted on their horses with special suits.

Avatar 2. Photo: Instagram / Jon Laundau

The animals will become direhorses, creatures native to Pandora that are characterized by having a long neck and a small head.

“In the aftermath of Avatar, we use performance capture for things big and small ”, explained the manager on his Instagram account.

Likewise, a girl appears surrounded by handmade instruments, so it is suggested that it will be delved into the culture and people of the Na’vi.

In September 2020, Cameron announced that filming for Avatar 2 had already concluded, so only post-production would be missing.

The long-awaited sequel will hit U.S. theaters on December 16, 2022 . For Peru and other Latin American countries, their official confirmation is still missing.

What will Avatar 2 be about?

Avatar 2 will be set 13 years after the events of the first feature film’s Pandora. The RDA will return to continue its work to exploit the planet’s natural resources; This will make the Na’vi have to organize once again to stop the advance of the company that has no mercy in deforesting that place to get what they want.