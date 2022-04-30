It seems like a lifetime has passed since the confirmation of the creation of the Avatar universe in 2009. Just over a decade later, James Cameron is ready for viewers to see the first trailer of his story, which will be called “Avatar 2: the way of water”.

This week not only the title of the film was announced, but also the release date of the first advance. In the panel that Disney had at CinemaCon 2022, the study reported that the trailer for “Avatar 2” can be seen in the projections of the theaters that broadcast “Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness”.

First photos of Avatar 2 were revealed

The first images of Avatar 2 have been published on social networks, which has allowed fans to see a little more about the return of Pandora. The filming of the tape began in 2017, but until a couple of months ago the details surrounding the production were a secret.

“Avatar: the sense of water” is the new film by James Cameron. Photo: Disney

Until now it is known that the setting will have the ocean as a central part of the plot thanks to photos of the set published by Cameron in December 2020. Also, an interview with producer Jon Landau revealed that Jake and Neytiri (Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña) travel to a shelter as RDA mining operations threaten Pandora..

“Avatar 2” returns to theaters 10 years after its first part. Photo: Disney

“Avatar 2” will present its first trailer at the premiere of “Doctor Strange 2”. Photo: Disney

With the trailer coming out, James Cameron said at CinemaCon 2022 that “Avatar 2” will push viewers to the limits of Pandora. As for the cast, Worthington and Saldaña will return, but they are joined by:

Kate Winslet

Cliff Curtis

Jamie Flatters

Trinity Bliss

Bailey Bass

Philip Geljo

Duane Evans

Jack Champion

Eddie Falco

Brendan Cowell

Michelle Yeoh

Jemaine Clement

Vin Diesel

CJ Jones

Oona Chaplin.