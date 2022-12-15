Avatar returns!, one of the most anticipated films of the year, with the name “Avatar: the path of water”, to cheer up the fans who had been waiting for 13 years for the second part of the successful first film. In this way, the premiere of Avatar 2 promises to be one of the biggest cinematic events of the decade.

The film tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and children) and the danger that haunts them. So, in this second part of the story, they show how they go to all kinds of efforts to stay together and stay alive.

When is the premiere of “Avatar 2” in Mexico?

East December 15 you can enjoy the world premiere of the new film by director James Cameron.

Where to see the premiere of “Avatar 2” in Mexico?

You can see Avatar 2 in Cinépolis and Cinemex, the two big chains will show the film in their different complexes and types of theaters. So too, cinedot offers the ability to see the expected film at popular prices, which has theaters in Azcapotzalco, Coacalco, Los Reyes and IMAX Toluca.

“Avatar 2”: How to buy tickets for the premiere in Mexico?

Don’t wait until it opens to get your tickets! Although Avatar 2 is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, December 15, some movie theaters allow you to buy your tickets in advance.

Entering the websites of cinemex Y Cinépolis You can get the tickets in advance.

How long is “Avatar: The Water Path”?

This film that promises to be a blockbuster, It will last 3 hours and 10 minutes. and it will be the sequel to the first installment that was released in 2009.

Official trailer of “Avatar: the way of the water”