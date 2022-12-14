avatar 2 It is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The repercussion it has for its long wait places it as the biggest cinematographic event of the decade, due to the fans who have been waiting to see a second part of “Avatar”.

After a long wait of 13 years, finally the sequel to one of the highest grossing movies of the story returns to the big screen. The film tells the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and children) and danger pursues them; Faced with this, they make every effort to stay alive.

“Avatar 2”: release date in Colombia

Release dates depend a lot on the country. “Avatar 2” was no exception, the premiere for Colombia is scheduled for December 15. While in countries like the United States and China, it opens on the 16th of this month.

In which theaters to see the premiere of “Avatar: the path of water” in Colombia?

The movie theaters where you can enjoy “Avatar 2” are some of these: Cinemas Procinal, Cine Colombia, Cinemark, Cinépolis, Royal Filmsamong others.

How to buy tickets to see “Avatar 2” in Colombia?

Tickets can be purchased in person or by purchasing on the website of the different Colombian cinemas.

“Avatar: the path of water”: how long is the movie?

The first installment that premiered in 2009 had a duration of 2 hours and 41 minutes. The sequel arrives with many more minutes of duration, now it is 3 hours and 10 minutes. Fans will be able to revel in the film for much longer in theaters.

Trailer of “Avatar: the way of the water”