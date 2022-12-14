Avatar: El Camino del Agua, the film directed once again by James Cameron, arrives in Chilean theaters 13 years after the premiere of the first part. Here we tell you when you can see it on the big screen and in which cinemas ticket sales are available.

The second part of Avatar will be released on the big screens in Chile from this December 15.

Avatar 2 PREMIERE in Chile 2022: In which theaters can I see the James Cameron movie?

The cinema chains that will present the film are: Cinemark, Cine Hoyts and Cineplanet. Know the ticket prices and enter the websites of each cinema to choose your favorite time slot:

Cinemark: Ticket price between $4,900 and $7,200

hoyts : Ticket price between $7,050 and $10,250.

cineplanet: Ticket price between $3,900 and $4,500.

What is Avatar 2 about?

Avatar: The Water Sense begins by telling the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and united.

Avatar 2 PREMIERE in Chile 2022: what is the cast of actors?