“Avatar” marked a before and after in the cinema. Of course, its sequel “Avatar: The Way of WaterHe did not want to be left behind. It took 13 years to see the light, because the director James Cameron he wanted to use state-of-the-art technology and live up to his vision.

The expectations were high on the part of the fans, as well as the curiosity of the detractors. Not for nothing did its premiere become one of the most anticipated of the season and the result has not left anyone indifferent.

In the words of James Cameron, the tape is the worst business case in the history of cinema. “It would have to be the third or fourth highest grossing movie ever to break even,” he explained to GQ. Now we have the official figures of its collection.

How much did “Avatar 2” gross?

In a revealing report, Variety revealed that the film had the fourth-biggest opening weekend of the year. It grossed $134 million domestically over the weekend and another $301 million internationally. That is, a global total of US$ 435 million.

“Avatar 2” took 13 years to release. James Cameron insists that it is a movie to be seen in theaters. Photo: Disney

How much do you need to not be a failure?

At this time, Cameron has not revealed how much “Avatar 2” cost, but The Hollywood Reporter estimates it to be between $350 million and $400 million. If it needs to be the third or fourth highest-grossing movie in history to be a hit, it will need to make a total of $2 billion worldwide.