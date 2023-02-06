Cameron’s Avatar 2 overtakes Titanic to become third highest-grossing film of all time

The second part of the film “Avatar” by Canadian director James Cameron overtook “Titanic” and became the third highest-grossing film in history. About it informs deadline.

Avatar: The Way of Water grossed $1.538 billion in international markets, according to the publication. The highest-grossing film in the history of cinema remains the first part of “Avatar” (2.1 billion dollars), in second place is “Avengers: Endgame” (1.9 billion).

Avatar 2 is reported to have grossed $240.6 million in China, $141.5 million in France, and $130.7 in Germany.

Earlier it became known that the box office of the film “Cheburashka”, released in Russian cinemas on January 1, exceeded six billion rubles.