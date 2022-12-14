“Avatar: the path of water”, the new movie of James Cameron, will hit Peruvian theaters this December 15 and fans couldn’t be more excited. Its realization took several years to complete, so there are many expectations about the result, as well as the special effects.

Another of the details of the film that has attracted the most attention has been its duration: three hours and 10 minutes. “I don’t want anyone to complain about the length (of “Avatar 2”) when they sit and watch TV for 8 hours,” the filmmaker previously warned.

It should be noted that Cameron had already made public his intention to make feature films that have two versions: one very long and one short. “I want to make a movie that is six hours long and (another one that is) two and a half hours long at the same time,” he explained.

The statements opened the debate among the fans, who agreed as to whether the most extensive cut would come in a home edition to enjoy at home.

James Cameron’s film will arrive in Peru before the rest of the world. Photo: composition LR/Disney

What is “Avatar 2” about?

More than a decade later, “Avatar: The Sense of Water” tells the story of the Sully family, the troubles that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies. suffering.

Where and how to see the film?

Cinemark, Cineplanet, Cinépolis and UVK Multicines are some of the cinema chains that confirmed the availability of the film on their billboards.