James Cameron has taken 13 to release “Avatar 2”. Now, finally, fans of the saga can see it in the cinema “The path of water”, a film in which we see a different side of Pandora, although the same war between the Na’Vi and humans. In fact, the story has been one of the aspects most criticized by those who waited just over a decade to live the cinematographic experience of this sequel.

Although the director has insisted that this tape is made to be seen in movie theaters, thousands want to dive into the waters of Pandora from the comfort of their homes. Will it be possible? In the following lines we tell you more details.

The rating of “Avatar: the way of the water” has decreased little by little since its premiere. Photo: Rotten Tomatoes Capture

Where can “Avatar 2” be seen via ONLINE STREAMING?

“Avatar 2” It is a Disney production. With this in mind, the feature film will eventually be released ONLINE on the streaming platform disneyplus.

When would “Avatar 2” come out on Disney Plus?

The situation of “Avatar 2” and its ONLINE premiere is somewhat different from that of the rest of the products that Disney manages. While Marvel Studios releases might seem like a good indication, the truth is that you shouldn’t expect James Cameron to stick to this waiting window (which is typically 30-45 days).

Let’s remember that “Avatar” was withdrawn for its re-release in theaters before “El camino del agua” was released. In such a context, Cameron seeks to make his productions profitable for as long as possible.

With this in mind, you are likely to see “The way of water” on Disney Plus until the middle or end of 2023.

What is “Avatar 2” about?

This indicates the official synopsis: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, ‘Avatar: The Shape of Water’ begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the problems that haunt them, the efforts they make to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure.”